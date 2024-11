Van Nistelrooy must leave Manchester United

The former Dutch international, who was a striker for Man United from 2001 to 2006, had previously declared his willingness to remain at the club and fulfill his contract, which runs until the summer of 2026. However, the Portuguese Amorim is reportedly bringing his own coaching staff from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester. Ruud van Nistelrooy's record is impressive. In four games under his management, the team has won three and drawn one.