20 Euro difference
Train ride to the airport almost as expensive as a cab
A Viennese company offers its own airport service. It chauffeurs passengers from their home or workplace in Linz to Vienna Airport for 279 euros - around the clock. The comfort ticket for an ÖBB train is "only" 20 euros cheaper for a group of four.
After an interruption of one and a half years, ÖBB is increasing ticket prices again from December 15. A standard ticket will cost 4.9 percent more in future. This means that the price gap between cabs and trains for a trip to Vienna Airport will become even smaller. A group of four people traveling by train will have to fork out 172.80 euros for a standard group ticket (without seat reservation). The "Sparschiene comfort ticket" for 1st class costs 259.60 euros.
The cab for four people ...
... from Linz to Vienna Airport costs 279 euros. The ÖBB group ticket for 2nd class costs 172.80 euros or 259.60 euros in 1st class. Further prices: Wels: 299 (cab)/ 187.60 euros (2nd class ÖBB), Ried: 319/213.60 euros, Zwettl a. d. R.: 319/ 203.60 euros, Ansfelden: 279 euros/179.6 euros.
The Viennese cab company "Contacttaxi" charges EUR 279 for a trip from Linz to Vienna Airport for four people. Included is the pick-up with a mini-van from your own front door - around the clock at the same price.
"We pick up our customers from all over Austria. For trips during the day, a reservation four hours in advance is sufficient. It's better if customers get in touch earlier," says Lazaros S., who drives one of the five airport cabs. The Viennese company also chauffeurs customers home from the airport terminal. "We've been around for almost ten years. Our service is becoming increasingly popular," says the driver.
Inexpensive "economy rail" has a major disadvantage
In addition to standard tickets and low prices for Vorteilscard holders, ÖBB also offers the "Sparschiene". If you plan a train journey well in advance, you can even travel from Linz to Vienna for less than 15 euros. However, the offer is only valid for one specific train. If the plane lands late, the non-cancellable train ticket is worthless.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
