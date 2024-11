Modern minstrels let love songs ring out

A good dose of emotion, peppered with soulful tones and poetic words make up "Mein Lied für die Liebe". Markus Wolf from St. Peter in der Au in the district of Amstetten won the third songwriting competition of the Lower Austrian cultural region with his song "Zweisam", which went down a resounding gold with a recording studio recording and a 3000 euro prize. The singing teacher and former Starmania participant dedicated his touching winning song to his wife.