Highest alert level for funding

"As far as the social fund is concerned, cooperation with the representatives of the association of municipalities has become much more difficult over the past one and a half years," said former state councillor for social affairs Katharina Wiesflecker shortly before she left the state government. According to Wiesflecker, the reason for the difficult cooperation is the difficult budget situation of some municipalities. "It has become very clear that around a third of the municipalities no longer know how to operate the social fund. A third of the municipalities are barely making ends meet, while the remaining third still have financial leeway. The same applies to the health and rescue funds." By law, however, all 96 mayors in Vorarlberg are obliged to contribute 40 percent of the social fund. The other 60 percent is paid by the state.