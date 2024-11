Driver (20) flees from police while high on drugs

Aggressive behavior towards officers

The driver, a 20-year-old Romanian citizen, continued his escape and committed several traffic offenses in the process. The police only managed to stop the man in the area of Welthandelsplatz. The subsequent check revealed that the 20-year-old was driving without a valid driver's license. In addition, the man behaved aggressively towards the officers and made an impaired impression, which led to the suspicion of drug use.