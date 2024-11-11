New MCI building: Neos insist on complete clarification

Panels are falling from the ceiling, window panes are shattering, the heating sometimes breaks down, projects take place in the basement, the air is stifling - the list of shortcomings at the MCI is long. Almost as long as the discussion about the new building. As a reminder: there is a legally valid state parliament resolution from 2015 for the new building. But this shows once again how much resolutions are worth - namely not even the paper they are written on.