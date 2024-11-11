After Trump's victory
Migrants are afraid of mass deportations
Ángel Palazuelos has not been sleeping well since Donald Trump's election victory. The mass deportation of migrants announced by the former and future US president has the 22-year-old Mexican fearing for his future.
"I'm afraid of being deported," says the biomedical engineering graduate, who came to the USA irregularly at the age of four and has been living in the country without residence papers ever since.
Trump has announced that he will order the largest mass deportation in US history on his first day in office. He also wants to deploy the military. On Sunday, he announced his intention to appoint Tom Homan, the former head of the US Border Patrol Agency (ICE), who is considered a hardliner, as the new Border Patrol Commissioner. Homan is an "unwavering advocate of border control" and no one is "better at monitoring and controlling our borders", explained Trump.
"Border Czar" engages in racist hate speech
The right-wing populist collectively denounces immigrants as violent criminals and a danger to the country. During the election campaign, he escalated to racist incitement and said that migrants were "poisoning the blood of our country". At a Trump campaign event in July, his designated "border czar" Homan called on "millions of illegal immigrants" to "start packing now".
"I was horrified," says Palazuelos, who lives in the southwestern US state of Arizona, about the moment he learned of Trump's victory. He now fears "losing everything I've worked so hard for".
An estimated eleven million undocumented migrants live in the USA. Palazuelos belongs to the group of migrants known as "Dreamers", who immigrated as minors and whose stay has so far been tolerated by the authorities - but whose path to naturalization remains blocked.
Palazuelos now wonders which migrants Trump is referring to when he talks about mass deportations - and whether "Dreamers" like him are also affected. "Does that include people like me (...) who came here so young?"
Implementation of mass deportations likely to be difficult
It is still unclear how Trump intends to implement mass deportations. Even during his first term in office (2017-21), he wanted to deport irregular migrants living in the country en masse, but met with strong resistance from local authorities and judges. The arrests and deportations of immigrants therefore did not increase quite as dramatically as many critics of his migration policy had feared.
This time too, mass deportation is likely to be a more complicated matter for Trump than his grandiose statements make it sound. According to experts, large-scale deportations would be a very costly affair and could also severely damage the US economy - undocumented migrants are indispensable workers in various industries and also pay billions in taxes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.