Migrants are afraid of mass deportations

Trump has announced that he will order the largest mass deportation in US history on his first day in office. He also wants to deploy the military. On Sunday, he announced his intention to appoint Tom Homan, the former head of the US Border Patrol Agency (ICE), who is considered a hardliner, as the new Border Patrol Commissioner. Homan is an "unwavering advocate of border control" and no one is "better at monitoring and controlling our borders", explained Trump.