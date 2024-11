Hitchhiker killed: Murder solved after 50 years

Schlais wanted to hitch a ride to an art exhibition in Chicago in 1974 - but she was never supposed to get there. The driver who had given her a lift sexually harassed her - when she fought off his attacks, he stabbed her in the back with a knife. The attacker then tried to hide her body in a snow bank. When a car drove up, he panicked and ran away - leaving behind a hat that would convict him half a century later.