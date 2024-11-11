Florianis rescue man from burning bedroom

"Fire load was too high"

The fire department were also on the scene in no time at all. "When we arrived, a woman was lying in the garden in front of the patio door," says incident commander Bernhard Hörhan, describing the first dramatic scene. The Florianis quickly discovered that the 56-year-old's husband was still missing. "The fire load was too high for us to get into the rooms via the terrace. We gained access via the stairwell and broke down the door," explains Hörhan.