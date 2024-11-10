1.8 billion! “Best deal in the world” for Barca

"Best contract in the world" or not - Barca is still deeply in debt, according to "The Athletic" with one billion euros. And the latest annual report also gave only mediocre cause for joy (if any): The annual loss amounted to 91 million - despite record sponsorship income of 210 million euros. But the home ground, which is currently being renovated, also needs to be renovated and this in turn needs to be financed. In this respect, Barca could have done with a few more cents from Nike.