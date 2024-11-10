"Blaugrana" rejoices
1.8 billion! “Best deal in the world” for Barca
FC Barcelona can rejoice over almost 1.8 billion euros. That's how much the Catalans will receive until 2038 thanks to the new contract with kit supplier Nike - making it the "best contract in the world of soccer".
The extension of the partnership is already being labeled by the media as possibly the "biggest kit deal in soccer". On Saturday, FC Barcelona proudly announced the new contract - albeit without giving any details. All that is official is that two of the biggest brands on the planet will continue to join forces in the long term.
127 mil per year
Spanish newspapers, however, want to know more. The contract is to be concluded by 2038. The coup is expected to bring in 127 million euros. Annually. "Only" because the Nike badge will continue to adorn the chest of Yamal and co. Barca president Joan Laporta is delighted with the "best contract in the world of soccer".
Better than Real
Laporta is probably not completely wrong. Arch-rivals Real Madrid concluded a similar deal with kit supplier Adidas in 2019. The "royals" are set to receive "only" 120 million euros per year from the German company, seven less than Barca receives from Nike.
"Best contract in the world" or not - Barca is still deeply in debt, according to "The Athletic" with one billion euros. And the latest annual report also gave only mediocre cause for joy (if any): The annual loss amounted to 91 million - despite record sponsorship income of 210 million euros. But the home ground, which is currently being renovated, also needs to be renovated and this in turn needs to be financed. In this respect, Barca could have done with a few more cents from Nike.
