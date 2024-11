“Clear wrong decision, influenced the game”

What happened? In the 55th minute, Sturm defender Emanuel Aiwu tackled Hartberg's Marco Hoffmann just outside the penalty area. However, referee Harald Lechner's whistle remained silent. Sturm used the subsequent corner kick to make it 2:0. "That's a clear foul for me. If he gives the foul, it's not 2-0. The contact is there, it's a clear wrong decision and it influenced the game," said Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid after the match.