Automatically saved design

Philip Pscheidt came out on top against three other finalists and one finalist - Philipp Herbst, Nina Jeitler, Matthias Moritz and Dominik Peiser. His performances of "Tanzboden Landler" (compulsory piece) and "Im Eilschritt nach St. Peter" (freestyle piece) helped him to victory. He received 76 points (80 are possible). He was awarded first prize, a Styrian harmonica from the Strasser company. All other finalists also received non-cash prizes from the Styrian Folk Song Society.