Fistball curiosity
Women survive the World Championship preliminary round despite 0 points
Austria's women's fistball team suffered defeats against Brazil, Switzerland and Germany in the preliminary round of the World Championships in Argentina. Despite these three defeats, however, the home team reached the quarter-finals, where they easily beat Chile 3:0. "It's not ideal on the outside!"
The home women's fistball team didn't show any weakness in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Argentina! They beat Chile 3:0 before the superiority of Germany awaited them in the semi-finals.
They had already suffered a 3-0 defeat against them in the preliminary round. Like Brazil (1:3) and Switzerland (0:3) before them, which left them in last place in Group A. But how did the Austrians, eight of whom are from Upper Austria, manage to qualify for the quarter-finals with such a negative record?
Protecting the underdogs
"Austria, Switzerland, Brazil and Germany are simply so superior to the other countries like Colombia and New Zealand that it makes no sense to let them compete against each other in the preliminary round. You have to protect the underdogs a bit," reveals fistball grand seigneur and IFA Honorary President Karl Weiß.
This meant that the "big four" were already seeded for the quarter-finals in advance; the golden group served to ensure that the fans could already marvel at top matches in the preliminary round. The top teams also used this to test a wide variety of line-ups in the final preliminary round match in order to be prepared for the hot phase of the tournament.
Four countries are far too superior to the rest!
"Of course, we discussed this group stage intensively with the teams that had already qualified in advance," says Weiß, who also openly admits: "Of course, it's not ideal in terms of public image if a team, in this case our Austrians, enters the quarter-finals without a win or a point. But from a sporting point of view, it makes the most sense!" Michael Schütz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.