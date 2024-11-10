Children wait up to two years to be examined

The earlier, the better

"But this is only possible at an early age - the later, the less you can do," says Fellinger. This requires not only more resources, but also a standardized procedure with precise gradations. A symposium on the topic will be held in Linz on November 19. In addition to State Education Minister Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) and other experts, William Barbaresi from Harvard Medical School's Boston Children's Hospital will also be taking part.