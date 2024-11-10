Developmental disorders
Children wait up to two years to be examined
In order to provide the best possible treatment for babies with developmental disorders, they should be examined as early as possible. In reality, however, things look different: Instead of the required three-month waiting period, children and parents sometimes have to wait up to two years for an appointment.
Neuronal developmental disorders affect around eight to ten percent of all children - they usually have problems with attention control, language or learning development or are on the autism spectrum. These disorders often overlap," reports Johannes Fellinger, Head of the Institute for Sensory and Speech Neurology at the Brothers of Mercy. "Children at risk of a developmental disorder must be identified as early as possible, preferably as part of the mother-child passport, in order to enable optimal therapy."
Assessment takes far too long
The reality is different: Younger children wait six to twelve months, older children one and a half to two years. "The assessment should take place within three months," emphasizes the expert. This is the only way to provide optimal help. Much can still be eradicated with targeted support. For example, parents can be coached on which behaviors stimulate the child.
The earlier, the better
"But this is only possible at an early age - the later, the less you can do," says Fellinger. This requires not only more resources, but also a standardized procedure with precise gradations. A symposium on the topic will be held in Linz on November 19. In addition to State Education Minister Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) and other experts, William Barbaresi from Harvard Medical School's Boston Children's Hospital will also be taking part.
