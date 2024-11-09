Longer and more: otters are being targeted

After the wolf, the golden jackal and various birds of prey, otters are now also increasingly being targeted. As the province of Salzburg announced on Saturday, a new otter regulation will soon be under review. The aim is to extend the period for hunting with long guns from the previous eight weeks to 14 weeks. In addition, the quota is to be increased from 19 to 30. Specific justification: "To preserve biodiversity. This balancing act should be achieved with a great deal of caution and ongoing evaluation of the measures."