Regulation on the way
Longer and more: otters are being targeted
In future, more otters may be hunted over a longer period than before. At the Provincial Fishermen's Day, the Hallein Fishing Association presented a petition to the responsible Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ): The anglers demand a rigorous course against the otter population.
After the wolf, the golden jackal and various birds of prey, otters are now also increasingly being targeted. As the province of Salzburg announced on Saturday, a new otter regulation will soon be under review. The aim is to extend the period for hunting with long guns from the previous eight weeks to 14 weeks. In addition, the quota is to be increased from 19 to 30. Specific justification: "To preserve biodiversity. This balancing act should be achieved with a great deal of caution and ongoing evaluation of the measures."
"Will observe the effect"
The country's blue deputy head, Marlene Svazek, explains her plan in more detail: "Various studies have shown an increase in the otter population. The damage caused by the animals is sometimes enormous. We will continuously monitor the effect of the new regulation."
In the press release, Svazek also emphasizes that care must be taken to ensure that the legal framework conditions are met. "On the one hand, the EU regulates the protection of otters; on the other hand, fish species such as huchen and grayling are also protected under EU law. We need 'clever' measures here in order to comply with everything," says Svazek.
Where is hunting allowed?
The new regulation is based on five pillars. "In future, spawning sanctuaries will be designated in accordance with the Water Rights Act, as well as fish farms that are necessary for the breeding of native fish and standing waters that cannot be fenced off. In addition, there are flowing waters as before," says the state. The last pillar is monitoring, i.e. observing the effect of the measures.
Large number of hunters and fishermen
There are more than 22,000 active fishermen and hunters in Salzburg. Around 11,600 hunters, including 1,658 women (and one of them Svazek herself), are active in 1,538 hunting grounds in the province of Salzburg. Almost as many people are involved in fishing. Around 10,800 anglers who have passed their exams are out and about in our local waters. According to the press release, there are also 894 registered fishing operations, i.e. fishing rights and leases, throughout the province.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
