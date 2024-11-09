Georgina Cooper dies at 46 from Long Covid complications

Cooper was discovered by a modeling agency at the age of 13 and celebrated her first big breakthrough at the age of 15 in the music video for the band Bon Jovi. Known as the "gap-toothed girl" of London, she worked as a muse for the famous photographer Corinne Day and became a popular choice for magazines such as US "Vogue" and "The Face". She made her mark on the fashion world with her distinctive style and was considered one of the leading figures of 'Cool Britannia', an era that influenced British culture and fashion worldwide.