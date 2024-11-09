Shock death in Crete
Georgina Cooper dies at 46 from Long Covid complications
The international fashion world is mourning the tragic death of British style icon Georgina Cooper at the age of 46. The former "gap-toothed girl" fell seriously ill in the middle of a dream vacation in Greece. According to media reports, she had suffered a brain haemorrhage as a result of her long-standing Long Covid problems.
Cooper, who was considered one of the most famous faces of the 'Cool Britannia' era of the 90s, died on the Greek island of Crete, where she was vacationing with her newlywed husband Nigel. She leaves behind a child and an impressive career that made her one of the most influential personalities in the fashion world.
The 46-year-old, who was considered a close friend of supermodel Kate Moss, suddenly fell seriously ill during her stay in Greece. She was initially admitted to a local hospital on Kos, but the severity of her condition meant that she had to be transferred to the intensive care unit of a clinic on Crete. Despite intensive medical care, she died after five days as a result of a brain haemorrhage, which was presumably linked to Long Covid, according to WWD.
Health problems
Dean Goodman, her longtime agent, told the Daily Mail: "Georgina loved Greece and was looking forward to returning with her new husband - but she tragically died there two weeks ago." He added: "She had health problems during the pandemic but had big plans for the future. She had just got married and was looking forward to a new chapter in her life. We are deeply saddened by her loss. She was a true superstar."
Cooper was discovered by a modeling agency at the age of 13 and celebrated her first big breakthrough at the age of 15 in the music video for the band Bon Jovi. Known as the "gap-toothed girl" of London, she worked as a muse for the famous photographer Corinne Day and became a popular choice for magazines such as US "Vogue" and "The Face". She made her mark on the fashion world with her distinctive style and was considered one of the leading figures of 'Cool Britannia', an era that influenced British culture and fashion worldwide.
