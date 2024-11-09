Against the will of the fire brigade: FF car goes to Ukraine

Fire department takes note of decision

The fire department is not happy about the sale. "We have stated what we would have liked. We have to take note of the municipal council's decision," says commander Harald Holemar. According to the head of the fire department, it remains to be seen whether the public dispute has caused lasting damage to the relationship between the local council and the fire department. The aim of the public debate was simply to show that untruths were not simply accepted.