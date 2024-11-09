Decision made
Against the will of the fire brigade: FF car goes to Ukraine
A dispute between the fire department command and the mayor has been settled: The 30-year-old vehicle will be sold
The dispute over the Ollersdorf fire department's 30-year-old fire engine has probably been settled: The majority of the municipal council voted in favor of selling the vehicle on Friday evening. As reported, the vehicle is to be sold for 8,000 euros to the Rotary Club Hartberg-Oberwart, which would like to transfer the vehicle to Ukraine. In the past few days, there has been an eloquent dispute between the commando and Mayor Bernd Strobl (ÖVP).
Letters to the local population
Both sides have expressed their displeasure in letters to the local population. According to the fire department, they had already written to the head of the village two years ago to ask to keep the car as a support vehicle. The fire brigade has also agreed to cover the costs of repurchasing and maintaining the vehicle.
Mayor: takeover by the fire brigade would not be legally possible
The mayor, however, referred to the replacement procurement and the command's argument that the old vehicle had been discarded due to its age and numerous defects. Furthermore, according to Strobl, it is not legally possible for the vehicle owned by the fire department to carry out operations, as the fire department is not a separate legal entity.
SPÖ distances itself from political influence
The debate also caused a political uproar. In his letter, Strobl spoke of political influence. "We clearly distance ourselves from this," said Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits (SPÖ) on the matter.
Fire department takes note of decision
The fire department is not happy about the sale. "We have stated what we would have liked. We have to take note of the municipal council's decision," says commander Harald Holemar. According to the head of the fire department, it remains to be seen whether the public dispute has caused lasting damage to the relationship between the local council and the fire department. The aim of the public debate was simply to show that untruths were not simply accepted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
