Joints – invisible heroes in our everyday lives

When we walk, run, dance or simply stand up, we usually do so without giving it much thought. But we often don't realize how important our hip and knee joints are for our everyday life. They are not only the basis of our locomotion, but also make a decisive contribution to our well-being. "When pain dominates everyday life, the quality of life is weakened. Individual clarification paired with targeted therapy helps us return to ease," Prim. Dr. Bernd Graf is convinced.