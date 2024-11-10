"Healthy Living" trade fair
Joints – invisible heroes in our everyday lives
Prim. Dr. Bernd Graf will open the series of lectures on Friday at 1 pm on the "Frisch & G'sund" stage of the "Krone". The experienced physician will talk about the basics of our movement: Hip and knee joints.
When we walk, run, dance or simply stand up, we usually do so without giving it much thought. But we often don't realize how important our hip and knee joints are for our everyday life. They are not only the basis of our locomotion, but also make a decisive contribution to our well-being. "When pain dominates everyday life, the quality of life is weakened. Individual clarification paired with targeted therapy helps us return to ease," Prim. Dr. Bernd Graf is convinced.
Causes and artificial joints
But what happens when these joints no longer function as they should? "The knee is put under a lot of strain in everyday life and during sport. Even minor injuries or signs of wear and tear can severely restrict mobility and cause knee pain," explains Graf, who also knows what treatments are possible: "From cartilage treatment to an artificial joint."
Osteoarthritis or other anatomical causes and injuries are often the reason for long-lasting pain, which has a major impact on patients' quality of life. In his lecture "Hip and knee joints - the basis of our movement", the renowned physician will discuss the anatomy, the most common causes of complaints and their treatment. A topic for young and old, as injuries can also affect young athletes.
Friday, November 15
- 1 p.m.: Dr. Bernd Graf: Hip and knee joints - the basis for our movement
- 2 p.m.: ÖGK Elisa Casadio, dietician: Sugar - why we love it so much
- 3 p.m.: Biogena: Strong bones are not a question of age
- 3.30 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 4 p.m.: Anna Eigner: Early detection of dementia
Saturday, November 16:
- 10 a.m.: ÖGK Heidrun Pasterk, dietician: Osteoporosis - good food for strong bones
- 11 a.m.: Dr. Georg Lexer: Medicine that comes from the kitchen
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 2 p.m.: Eva Altenmarketer-Fritzer: Volunteering - what else?
- 3 p.m.: Panel discussion: Violence and bullying prevention
- 4 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
Sunday, November 17:
- 10 a.m.: Dr. Marina Lechner-Puschnig: TOETVA - a success story of scarless thyroid surgery
- 11 a.m.: Prof. Rudolf Likar: Self-healing - the inner doctor of thoughts
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 1:30 p.m.: Gerd Bacher: MOVEO - Movement is our life
- 2 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
- 3 p.m.: Manuel Bichler: Walking barefoot through life
- 4 pm: Matrixxx.life, Simone Pfleger: Experience health in a new way - Smart up your body!
