German left-wing extremist (31) arrested in Zug

For her three co-defendants, the State Security Chamber of the Higher Regional Court imposed prison sentences of between two and a half years and three years and three months. The Federal Public Prosecutor General accused them of brutally beating up actual or alleged supporters of the right-wing scene in Leipzig, Wurzen and Eisenach between 2018 and 2020. The name of the suspect who has now been arrested was repeatedly mentioned during the trial. According to security sources, around a dozen members of the group are still in hiding.