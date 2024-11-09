10 questions and answers on the S-Link project

4. when will the project finally be implemented?

If there is a yes vote on Sunday, the project will get underway in full. The start of construction for the first stage up to Mirabellplatz is planned for next year. The environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the first section is already underway. The local line will then be able to run below Mirabellplatz in 2028 at the earliest. It is not yet entirely clear how it will continue southwards. The official procedures are due to start in 2025. Depending on their length, it will take at least another ten years before the S-Link finally reaches Hallein.