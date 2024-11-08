German woman found scorpion in parcel: animal stung her

Mysterious scorpion found in Marburg apartment

It was only in August that a scorpion was discovered in an apartment in the Schröck district of Marburg. A man caught the animal and then alerted the police, who took the scorpion to an animal shelter. According to an initial assessment, it was a poisonous specimen. A sting from it would have had similar effects to that of a bee, according to the case at the time. It was initially unclear how the scorpion got into the apartment.