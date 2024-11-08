Eastern bypass still meets with little approval

Project "pointless" according to the Greens

As in 2021, when the SP, VP and Greens decided against the transit highway in a joint municipal council motion, this approach makes no sense at all. Although the SP and VP are primarily offended by the planned route, for Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger nothing has changed regarding the "pointlessness" of the project: "No city or municipality wants more noise and exhaust fumes on their own doorstep." Steyregg and Engerwitzdorf had also positioned themselves against the bypass.