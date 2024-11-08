Only the FPÖ is in favor
Eastern bypass still meets with little approval
The Freedom Party Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner wants to get the long-planned eastern bypass in Linz off the ground. The next step on the way to realization is the strategic review by the Federal Ministry. In Linz, the project continues to meet with little approval from the other parties.
Krone" readers are familiar with the route of the planned eastern bypass, which was once favored and finally finalized by FP Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner in 2019: The 13.5-kilometre bypass is to run from Treffling partly underground to Steyregg and cross the Danube. The route continues along the Traunspitz via the Voest site and the Schiltenberg to Ebelsberg, where a tunnel and an underground route are to be built. The four-lane highway would then be connected to the A1 at the Ebelsberg junction.
You have to keep an eye on the future. Because only by making forward-looking decisions can we preserve the quality of life in Linz and thus create an infrastructure that opens up paths for future generations.
Günther Steinkellner, FP-Verkehrslandesrat
After the 2021 election, it had been relatively quiet for a good three years about the mega-project, which was once calculated to cost around EUR 750 million. However, yesterday - possibly due to the upcoming mayoral election - Steinkellner and Linz FP leader Michael Raml once again made it a topic of discussion.
Traffic measures are essential to improve mobility in Linz. At the same time, however, it must be ensured that heavy traffic does not pass through Linz in order to preserve the quality of life of the residents.
Dietmar Prammer, geschäftsführender SP-Stadtvize
Bypass like a cardiovascular system
He compared the need for the eastern bypass with the cardiovascular system of the human body. Linz, the industrial and economic heart of Upper Austria, was dependent on a functioning infrastructure and was in danger of suffering from a future traffic infarction. The A 7, which runs through the middle of the city, would be like the most important artery, which would run the risk of becoming clogged by future traffic volumes. To stop the traffic gridlock, a bypass solution would be needed.
It is undisputed that Linz needs to be relieved in terms of traffic. However, this needs to happen further east - to really relieve traffic congestion in Linz city center, park & ride facilities are needed along the Westbahn and Mühlkreisbahn.
Martin Hajart, Linzer VP-Stadtvize und Mobilitätsreferent
Project "pointless" according to the Greens
As in 2021, when the SP, VP and Greens decided against the transit highway in a joint municipal council motion, this approach makes no sense at all. Although the SP and VP are primarily offended by the planned route, for Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger nothing has changed regarding the "pointlessness" of the project: "No city or municipality wants more noise and exhaust fumes on their own doorstep." Steyregg and Engerwitzdorf had also positioned themselves against the bypass.
