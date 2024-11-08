"Abusive marriage"
Ex-husband makes serious accusations against Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's ex-husband has made serious accusations against the lifestyle icon. The marriage to the 83-year-old was "painful and abusive", according to a statement he released together with his current wife.
Martha Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990. In the recently released Netflix documentary "Martha", reference was made to the couple's extramarital affairs.
"Painful and abusive marriage"
This has now prompted Shyla Nelson Stewart, the current wife of Martha Stewart's ex, to issue a statement defending her husband amid "dark" times in his life.
In a statement, also signed by Andrew, which Shyla posted on her Facebook account, it says: "As some of you know, my husband is Andrew Stewart - a brilliant publisher, amateur naturalist and nature photographer, and one of the most gentle, calm and kind-hearted men I have ever known."
They had met twelve years ago as colleagues, but this had developed into a "deep and lasting love", she described. "Before this happy chapter in his life, Andy had some dark chapters, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (Stewart) that ended almost 40 years ago."
Stewart "sensationalist"?
Unlike her ex-husband, who "quietly moved on with his life", Stewart "appears to continue to publicly contest the marriage, including with comments in a sensationalist trailer for a documentary on Netflix".
The post, which was written on October 12 but only now leaked to the public, contrasted the "glaring" differences between Andrew's life then and now.
"Every day we openly express our gratitude for our love and our life together. We both wish for everyone, including Martha herself, to have the experience of loving and being loved deeply and completely, and the peace that comes from such love."
