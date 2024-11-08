William probably had the hardest year of his life

Vorteilswelt
08.11.2024

Britain's heir to the throne Prince William (42) has spoken unusually openly about the personal stresses and strains of the past few months. 

At the end of a trip abroad to South Africa, he was asked about the year in which both his wife Princess Kate (42) and his father King Charles III (75) were treated for cancer. 

"It was brutal"
"To be honest, it was awful. It's probably been the hardest year of my life," he said, according to the PA news agency.

It had been difficult to manage everything else and keep everything on track. "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for getting things done," William was quoted as saying. "But from a personal family point of view, yes, it's been brutal."

Kate and Charles diagnosed with cancer
Earlier this year, the royal family made it public that Charles was being treated for an unspecified cancer. Kate later also announced a cancer diagnosis. She underwent chemotherapy - the completion of which she recently announced in a video.

In the meantime, William has been taking fewer public appointments in order to spend more time with his children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6). He himself lost his mother at an early age - Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997.

Without family in South Africa
William was in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize, without his wife and children. At the end of the trip, he spoke to the British media for the first time in more detail about this year, reported the British PA. When he was told that he seemed relaxed, he said: "I couldn't be less relaxed this year."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

