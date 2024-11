Five ovens stolen from a business during the night

A 37-year-old man from Kirchdorf is suspected of stealing five ovens from a company building in Kirchdorf on the night of November 2nd. He then allegedly put the ovens up for sale on an internet platform. In cooperation with the victim company, the suspect was identified.



The thief confessed

He confessed to the theft. Two of the five stoves were seized. After consultation with the public prosecutor's office in Steyr, the seized stoves will be handed over to the injured company and the suspect will be released.