4 games, 4 wins

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 16:02

Four games, four wins - set ratio 12:1! The season opener for Wolfurt's second division volleyball men could hardly have gone better. Something that didn't really come as a surprise to VCW jack-of-all-trades Sebastian Vonach, however. 

0 Kommentare

"I know what the boys are capable of and that's why I wasn't surprised by our start," explained VC Wolfurt jack-of-all-trades Sebastian Vonach, who acts as chairman, coach and setter, after the dream start in league two. The "Wolves" have just as many wins after four rounds, are the only undefeated team in Group One and therefore top the table. "We have a similarly strong team as three years ago," says Vonach, who continues to see "training young people" as the most important task.

Halls too low - promotion therefore impossible
From a sporting point of view, the team would like to play for promotion once again, even if this seems impossible due to the hall situation in Vorarlberg - a minimum height is required for promotion to the top division.

On Saturday (17), a fifth win is on the cards in the home game against Vienna Roadrunners, who are bottom of the table - even if Vonach is absent for health reasons. "The boys won away against the previously unbeaten Salzburg team without me, so it should also work against the Roadrunners," says "Sebi" confidently. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
