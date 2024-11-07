"I know what the boys are capable of and that's why I wasn't surprised by our start," explained VC Wolfurt jack-of-all-trades Sebastian Vonach, who acts as chairman, coach and setter, after the dream start in league two. The "Wolves" have just as many wins after four rounds, are the only undefeated team in Group One and therefore top the table. "We have a similarly strong team as three years ago," says Vonach, who continues to see "training young people" as the most important task.