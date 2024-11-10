Win now
Your new vivo V40 is waiting for you
Experience the latest smartphone technology: With the vivo V40, which vivo has developed together with ZEISS, you can experience photography and performance at a new level. Krone is now giving away a copy of this innovative smartphone!
The new vivo V40 promises impressive performance and outstanding photography features normally only found in high-end devices. Thanks to the cooperation with the camera professional ZEISS, the V40 offers a camera quality that is second to none.
This partnership has resulted in a device that will appeal to photography fans in particular: With specially developed modes such as the portrait style from ZEISS and a powerful main camera, breathtaking shots can be taken - whether detailed close-ups, wide landscape panoramas or artistic portraits.
"The new V40 is another milestone in our collaboration and on our joint journey to provide users with high-quality imaging technologies and thus offer unparalleled benefits."
Sebastian Döntgen, Leiter Marketing, Category Management und Vertrieb von ZEISS Consumer Products.
Long battery life and fast charging function
The high-quality features go beyond the camera. The vivo V40 impresses with its slim design and a clear, color-intensive display that brings every moment to life. The performance is also impressive: with a powerful processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3), a long battery life and a fast 80 W charging option, the device is a reliable companion for everyday use and demanding applications. It also offers up to 512 GB of storage space for all your photos, videos and digital content. In addition, the user-friendly software ensures intuitive operation so that even newcomers to technology can immediately enjoy the benefits of the device.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a copy of the high-quality vivo V40 smartphone in the color Nebula Purple. Simply complete the entry form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is November 19, 09:00.
Want to double your chance of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Krone" digital newsletter. All participating subscribers and those who subscribe by the closing date will have double the chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
