Your new vivo V40 is waiting for you

Long battery life and fast charging function

The high-quality features go beyond the camera. The vivo V40 impresses with its slim design and a clear, color-intensive display that brings every moment to life. The performance is also impressive: with a powerful processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3), a long battery life and a fast 80 W charging option, the device is a reliable companion for everyday use and demanding applications. It also offers up to 512 GB of storage space for all your photos, videos and digital content. In addition, the user-friendly software ensures intuitive operation so that even newcomers to technology can immediately enjoy the benefits of the device.