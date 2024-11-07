"Commercial business"
Automatically saved draft
Hollywood star Richard Gere takes a rather sober view of supposedly romantic partnerships. "Relationships are like a commercial transaction: I give you something and you give me something in return," said the 75-year-old in "Playboy". "It's not really love, it's an emotional transaction."
This is why it is so rare "that we find true love in life", Gere explained. "It's more likely to be found in the relationship between parents and their children."
You do what is necessary for your child, the actor explained. "Of course, it can frustrate you or drive you crazy because your attention is constantly being demanded. But it's all based on a deep, unconditional love."
"More important than anything else"
Gere himself has been through several marriages. However, the actor speaks very fondly of his third wife Alejandra, with whom he has two sons.
When he senses that she feels insecure next to him on the red carpet, he concentrates "completely on her", he said. "Her emotions are more important to me than anything else."
Richard Gere co-produced the documentary "Wisdom of Happiness". The film about the Dalai Lama has been in cinemas since Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.