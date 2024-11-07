Poison posting on X
Fans worried about Bette Midler after Trump victory
From "Is she okay?" to "She didn't do it, did she?" - fans are worried about Bette Midler's life.
The background: The actress and die-hard supporter of the Democratic Party uploaded a photo to X on Monday. It shows a bottle of champagne in the fridge with "Kamala wins" written on it. Next to it is a second bottle containing the highly toxic pipe cleaner "Drano" - with the inscription: "Trump wins".
X account deleted
Shortly after Trump was called the winner of the presidential election, Midler deleted her X account and has not appeared on social media since.
The 78-year-old had actively supported the election campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris months before. She implored her 20 million followers to vote for the Democrat. Her post with the choice between champagne and poison received over 57,000 likes and was shared almost 7,000 times - before it disappeared in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A jab at Trump voters
But not before she posted a quote from H.L. Mencken on her X page after Trump's victory speech - as a clear jab at the voters of the old and new president. Among other things, it contains the following sentences: "When a candidate for political office faces the voters, they are not men of sense; they are a mob of men incapable of weighing ideas and understanding even the most elementary ones. They are men who are driven by emotion and whose most dominant emotion is their fear of something they do not understand"
And further: "On a great day, the common people of this country will get what their hearts desire: a White House with a real idiot in it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
