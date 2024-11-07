Red-Greens without a majority
FDP withdraws all ministers from government
As reported, the German traffic light coalition has failed. The SPD and Greens will continue to run the government until the new elections in March. Following the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, all remaining party colleagues are now withdrawing from the government.
This means that for the first time since 2005, there will be a red-green government again, although it will not have a majority in parliament. It will only exist for a transitional phase, and it is not yet known exactly how long it will last. On January 15, Scholz wants to call a vote of confidence in the Bundestag in order to bring about a new election. This must take place by the beginning of April at the latest due to two deadlines totaling 81 days that are anchored in the Basic Law. The most likely date is currently March 30, as none of the federal states are on vacation.
Bitter dispute over economic policy and budget
The break-up of the first coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP at federal level took place on Wednesday evening after a bitter dispute over the future course of economic and budget policy. During the negotiations, Scholz had called for the debt brake to be suspended once again, among other things. In view of the muddled situation, Lindner then proposed at the meeting of the coalition committee with all party and parliamentary group leaders on Wednesday evening that a new election of the German Bundestag be initiated jointly.
During a subsequent break in the session, Lindner's proposal ended up in the public domain, several media reported on it, whereupon Scholz asked the Federal President to dismiss his Finance Minister. In response, the FDP withdrew all its ministers from the three-party alliance, which had been hopelessly divided for many months - and thus sealed the end of the traffic light.
Scholz got tough with Lindner
The Chancellor's speech in which he announced Lindner's dismissal, which had obviously been prepared for some time, was later praised by many party colleagues as the best performance of his time in office. Above all, it was a hard-hitting reckoning with the Finance Minister. Scholz accused Lindner of having drowned out compromises through publicly staged disputes during their time together in government and blocking laws without any real purpose. "He has too often engaged in petty party political tactics. He has broken my trust too often." There is therefore no basis for further cooperation. "Serious government work is not possible like this."
Lindner's counter-attack: "Scholz was not about agreement"
The dismissed FDP leader rejected the accusations against Scholz. The SPD politician had deliberately caused the break-up of the traffic light coalition. "His carefully prepared statement this evening proves that Olaf Scholz was no longer interested in reaching an agreement that would be viable for everyone, but in a calculated break-up of this coalition," said Lindner. Scholz was thus leading Germany into a phase of uncertainty. Lindner accused the SPD and the Greens of not even accepting his proposals for improving the economic situation as a basis for consultation. Scholz had long played down the economic concerns of citizens. "His counter-proposals are dull, unambitious and make no contribution to overcoming our country's fundamental weakness in growth so that we can maintain our prosperity, our social security and our ecological responsibility."
Scholz had ultimately demanded that he suspend the debt brake in the Basic Law, Lindner said. "I could not agree to this because I would have violated my oath of office. That is why the Federal Chancellor terminated his cooperation with me and the FDP at this evening's meeting of the coalition committee."
Incidentally, a successor to Lindner is due to take over this Thursday. The name has not yet been made public. However, bild.de is reporting on Economics Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.