Nasty surprise for player’s wife after gala night

"Half a nervous breakdown"

Who did she accuse of the theft? The housekeeping staff. "I wasn't in my room for an hour, came back - my whole room empty. It was about my jewelry boxes, they were empty. I had half a nervous breakdown. I doubted myself, didn't want to accuse anyone of anything. I was on the phone, the security staff were informed. When I came back into the room, I saw them putting my jewelry under the bed, pretending they had found it there," the German suspects the hotel staff.