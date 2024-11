Shopping center fire led to poor thief

Quickly extinguished, but loot found

On 8 September 2024 at around 10.45 p.m., a small fire broke out in the ventilation system of the shopping center. It was determined that the person without a shelter had set up camp in the unlocked ventilation center and a small fire broke out, presumably from a cigarette, which was quickly extinguished. During the police check, various stolen goods were found on the 22-year-old.