Decision in favor of ÖFB?
Wanner turns down Nagelsmann’s invitation to join the DFB team
According to a media report, hopeful Paul Wanner has turned down an invitation from German team boss Julian Nagelsmann. Is this even the decision for the ÖFB team?
According to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", the 18-year-old would have had the chance to make his senior debut in the Nations League games against Bosnia-Herzegovina (November 16) and Hungary (November 19), but will instead be in the German U21 squad, as he was recently. Austria and Germany are courting the attacker.
Born in Dornbirn
Nagelsmann nominates his squad for the German national team's final match of the season on Thursday. Wanner was born in Dornbirn and, as the son of a German father and an Austrian mother, has both nationalities.
The Bayern Munich loanee, who has had a strong Bundesliga season with league rivals Heidenheim, has not yet decided which senior team he wants to play for in the future.
So far, Wanner has played for all DFB youth teams and most recently qualified for next summer's European Championship in Slovakia with the German U21 team. However, ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick is also making intensive efforts to recruit the youngster. In November 2022, at the age of 16, Wanner had already taken part in a training session with the ÖFB A team as a guest. Since then, Rangnick says he has been in regular contact with the player and those close to him.
"Player with a lot of potential"
Wanner grew up in Germany for the most part. Nagelsmann sees him as a "player with a lot of potential who is firmly in our plans at the DFB". However, Wanner has recently repeatedly said that he does not want to rush into a decision about his national team future and would prefer to play a year in the German Bundesliga first. According to FIFA regulations, players under the age of 21 with multiple nationalities can only switch associations after three senior internationals for one nation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.