Wanner turns down Nagelsmann’s invitation to join the DFB team

"Player with a lot of potential"

Wanner grew up in Germany for the most part. Nagelsmann sees him as a "player with a lot of potential who is firmly in our plans at the DFB". However, Wanner has recently repeatedly said that he does not want to rush into a decision about his national team future and would prefer to play a year in the German Bundesliga first. According to FIFA regulations, players under the age of 21 with multiple nationalities can only switch associations after three senior internationals for one nation.