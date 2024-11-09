The little messenger makes an autumn wreath

We bring something back with us from every walk - this time it was "Bucheckerl". After some deliberation about what to do with the shells, we decided on a mini autumn wreath. Skill, care and a good hot glue gun are all you need. I shortened the stems of the beech leaves as much as possible so that nothing was sticking out and then stuck them "into each other" with the help of the hot glue. Make sure that a bend is created first and then a wreath. Now it adorns the office door and with a thin string of lights it also looks very pretty until the holidays.