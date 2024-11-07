“Glupschi” and “Gloggi” shake up the supermarket

Two years ago, Marko Miskovic was the first private businessman in Austria to take over a Billa store. Now he is the first to employ two robots in his store in Gloggnitz. They are called "Gloggi" and "Glupschi". One cleans, the other dances. And the customers are delighted. Especially "Gloggi". He shows customers the latest promotions and even takes them personally to the items they are looking for. He has over 150 products stored for this purpose. He kindly warns people standing in his way: "Please make way for me, I can't get through".