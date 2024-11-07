Futuristic shopping
“Glupschi” and “Gloggi” shake up the supermarket
The staff at the Gloggnitz Billamarkt supermarket have recently been assisted in their work by two robots. One cleans all day, the other shows customers the latest offers, guides them to the products they want and can even dance - which is particularly popular with the children.
Two years ago, Marko Miskovic was the first private businessman in Austria to take over a Billa store. Now he is the first to employ two robots in his store in Gloggnitz. They are called "Gloggi" and "Glupschi". One cleans, the other dances. And the customers are delighted. Especially "Gloggi". He shows customers the latest promotions and even takes them personally to the items they are looking for. He has over 150 products stored for this purpose. He kindly warns people standing in his way: "Please make way for me, I can't get through".
"Gloggi" can dance, but he also gets tired and grunts
The highlight, especially for children: "Gloggi" can also dance at the touch of a button. But unfortunately not forever. On the third attempt, you can hear a slightly annoyed robot grumbling: "Come on, I've got work to do, I can't dance all the time!" But he always has free fruit and sweets for the children.
Miskovic is always on the lookout for creative ideas for his market. Born in Bosnia, he came to Austria at the age of three, started his apprenticeship at Merkur in 2003 and became Austria's youngest store manager in 2011. And in 2022, he received a request from the REWE Group to take over the Billa store in Gloggnitz. This involved moving from Vienna to the small town of Enzenreith. Something he has never regretted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.