Altach’s women want to remain in the top 4
After a mixed first half of the season, the women of SCR Altach are only in sixth place in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga. Coach Bernhard Summer knows what has been missing in the last few rounds. The route for the second half of the season is clear.
"The team is certainly better than the table currently reflects," Altach coach Bernhard Summer is convinced. After the 2-0 defeat at Neulengbach last weekend, his women had dropped to sixth place in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga right at the end of the first half of the basic round - and thus out of the play-off places, which are only available to the top four. "St. Pölten and Austria are two teams ahead of us, but our goal is definitely to finish in the top four, which is where I think we belong," said Summer, setting out the direction for the second half of the season.
But why is it that the team from Altach, who finished third and missed out on a place in the Champions League qualifiers by just one goal in each of the past two seasons, are struggling so much this year? "The quality of the league has improved significantly, the games are much closer," says Summer. "Of course, every defeat hurts me, but apart from the games against St. Pölten and Vienna Austria, we weren't the worse team in any of them. But we simply lacked the luck that you need and that we've had time and again over the past two seasons."
Transferring the looseness
However, it is clear that an improvement is needed in the second half of the season, which begins on Saturday with an away game in Bergheim. "It's about us being able to transfer our relaxed attitude from training back into the game," says Summer, who is also hoping that more of his players will get back on the scoresheet. "In the spring season, eight different players scored 15 goals." This fall, only eleven goals were scored by just four Rheindörfler players: Isabella Jaron (4), Josiane Vasconcelos (3), Mia Bertsch and Maria Olsen (2 each).
