Altach’s women want to remain in the top 4

But why is it that the team from Altach, who finished third and missed out on a place in the Champions League qualifiers by just one goal in each of the past two seasons, are struggling so much this year? "The quality of the league has improved significantly, the games are much closer," says Summer. "Of course, every defeat hurts me, but apart from the games against St. Pölten and Vienna Austria, we weren't the worse team in any of them. But we simply lacked the luck that you need and that we've had time and again over the past two seasons."