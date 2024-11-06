For a good cause
244,500 euros! Thomas Muster has reached his goal
Thomas Muster's goal of auctioning off his trophies, initially presented at an exhibition in Vienna's Stadthalle, at a high price has been achieved.
A total of 15 items from the former world number one tennis player's collection of trophies raised no less than 244,500 euros at an auction on the "Aurena" platform for the benefit of "Licht ins Dunkel" and will be donated to the "Ö3 Weihnachtswunder" campaign.
The money will go to the emergency aid fund and thus benefit families in need. Only on the last day of the auction did the exhibits reach the high sum by the minute. "A sensational result that I would never have expected. My aim was to exceed the highest individual donation to date, but the fact that it has now more than doubled exceeds all expectations," said the delighted 1995 French Open winner. Incidentally, this trophy fetched the highest price, as expected, although this has not (yet) been announced.
The trophies will be handed over to their new owners in person on the day of the gala for Licht ins Dunkel on November 15.
"Very emotional decision for Thomas"
Herwig Straka, the director of the Vienna Stadthalle tournament, was equally delighted. "It was certainly not an easy and very emotional decision for Thomas to give away his biggest trophies, but when you look at the amount raised, it was absolutely right," said Straka.
Pius Strobl, head of ORF Licht ins Dunkel, expressed his heartfelt thanks to Muster and Aurena for giving up their trophies. "This commitment is a strong sign of solidarity with families in need, whom we can support with this fantastic donation," said Strobl.
