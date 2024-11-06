Discover Malta
Stories of sandstone
Malta is the ideal destination to escape the Central European winter for a few days: History, culinary delights and, of course, the sea await.
What makes Malta so magical? It could be the scent of thyme in the air as you hike to the viewpoint at Golden Bay in the northwest of the island. From up there, you can see the sandy beach of Ghajn Tuffieha - one of only a few, as otherwise rugged rocks dominate the face of the Mediterranean island. Families picnic down there, the unusually strong wind pleases the surfers. Malta has an almost archaic charm in places like this. It is no coincidence that some scenes from the famous movie "Troy" were filmed here.
Malta is a constant journey through time. From the eight-thousand-year-old temple to the ultra-modern new parliament building in Valletta, you can have it all here. Its location so close to Africa has made Malta a highly coveted military location for thousands of years - and a melting pot of cultures.
Valletta is the smallest capital city in Europe
The capital Valletta is a good starting point for your search for traces. The long corridors of the newly renovated Palace of the Grand Master are lined with state portraits of past rulers. Queen Elizabeth II, the last foreign ruler of the archipelago until 1964, smiles at visitors as a young queen in a white dress.
From 1949 to 1951, she lived on the island as a newly married princess - an (almost) normal life for the first and last time. When the Queen returned to Malta for the last time in 2015, many things were different, but one thing remained the same: the scenery. The sea, which appears even brighter blue in contrast to the sandstone-colored houses and churches of Malta, the white sailboats anchored in the harbor.
Before the British, the Knights of the Order of St. John ruled Malta. The armory in the Grand Master's Palace bears witness to their warlike history. When the attacks of the Ottoman Empire became less frequent in the 17th century, the aristocratic men were finally able to devote themselves to beauty: St John's Co-Cathedral - just a few minutes' walk away, like everything else in tiny Valletta - is almost overflowing with regalia.
Hidden in a niche at the back is a treasure more valuable than any gold: Caravaggio's "The Beheading of John the Baptist", a scene of shocking brutality and power. Tourist guide Josephine Krauer fights her way through the crowds of admirers and tells the story of the artwork: "The painter had committed a murder in Rome and fled from justice." The Knights of St. John took him in, and the Italian artist painted 15 pictures here out of gratitude.
Valletta is quickly explored. There is a great view of the harbor from the Upper Barrakka Gardens. There must be time for a nightcap in one of the many bars. For dinner, you should definitely take a trip to Birgu, one of the Three Cities. Here you can stroll between the magnificent "auberges" of the Knights of the Order and churches with a southern Italian feel. In the Enchanté restaurant in Senglea, the hosts serve the "Catch of the Day" with grilled vegetables and a wonderful view of Birgu's harbor. Once again, there is magic in the air.
Gozo and its crafts are highlights
Malta and Gozo, the neighboring island that is three quarters smaller and a short ferry ride away, are a bit like Vienna and Burgenland. The wealthy Maltese travel to their vacation apartments on Gozo for a break, they come to shop and to escape the hustle and bustle at least a little. The beautiful neighboring island is an essential part of any trip to Malta. The Gozitans defy the Maltese with self-confidence and set themselves apart, for example when it comes to cuisine.
George Larry Zammit, owner of the Maldonado Bistro in Gozo's capital Victoria, shows you how during a highly recommended cooking course (65 euros per person): Pastizzi, half-open pastry boats with a slightly vulgar appearance, are filled with gbejniet, a traditional sheep's cheese, in Gozo, but with normal ricotta in Malta. Bigilla, a dip made from Djerba beans, the hummus of the Maltese, bears witness to the influence of the Levant and North Africa on the island state.
The same applies to the traditional "nougat", which looks like Turkish honey but is made from sugar, honey, egg white and nuts. George has no illusions, despite the cooking course: "It may look easy, but if you try it at home, you'll fail four or five times." It only tastes this temptingly sweet here on Gozo anyway - be sure to try it!
INFO
- General information:
Malta Tourist Board, www.visitmalta.com/de
- Hotel recommendations: The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands offers a club vacation feeling, a private beach and water sports. For those who prefer a quieter and smaller experience, Valletta offers a variety of beautiful boutique hotels.
- How to get there: KM Malta Airlines flies daily from Vienna all year round from 152 euros.
- Restaurants: Restaurant Enchanté in Senglea, for cooking courses: Maldonado Bistro in Victoria, Gozo.
The Gozitans are big on crafts anyway, whether it's hand-mining sea salt on the north coast, which the Cini family has been doing since the mid-19th century, or knitting: In Kathleen's Boutique on M'Ang Refalo Street in Victoria, the sprightly lady sells hand-knitted sweaters at unbeatable prices. It's hard to imagine with the mild temperatures, but this is where northern Europeans like to stock up for the winter - a real insider tip.
The perfect place for a long weekend
If Malta has one drawback, it is the popularity of the sunny island among tourists. If you want to catch a glimpse of the beautiful blue grotto near Żurrieq in the south, you have to expect hundreds of coach passengers to want to do the same.
Nevertheless, a stop at the photo spot and a boat trip there are more than worth it: The rock arch that grows out of the azure blue sea is one of the most impressive sights you are likely to see in the entire Mediterranean. Other must-sees in Malta: the old capital of Mdina and the fishing village of Marsaxlokk.
To avoid the crowds (and the heat), it is advisable to avoid the summer months, and a look at the school vacation calendar in Germany is also a good idea before booking.
before booking. For the fall and even winter, Malta is the ideal place to briefly escape the cold: a completely different, magical world just two hours by plane from Vienna.
