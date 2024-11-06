Stories of sandstone

What makes Malta so magical? It could be the scent of thyme in the air as you hike to the viewpoint at Golden Bay in the northwest of the island. From up there, you can see the sandy beach of Ghajn Tuffieha - one of only a few, as otherwise rugged rocks dominate the face of the Mediterranean island. Families picnic down there, the unusually strong wind pleases the surfers. Malta has an almost archaic charm in places like this. It is no coincidence that some scenes from the famous movie "Troy" were filmed here.