500 million eleven makes Salzburg’s fans dream

RESERVISTS

Due to the star power in the starting eleven, there was no room for numerous other top players. Leipzig goalie Peter Gulacsi was just as much a bench warmer as the Premier League-proven "goal scorer" Hee-Chan Hwang (102 games) or Pavlovic's now-again team-mate Noah Okafor. The battle was particularly close in central midfield, where Nicolas Seiwald, Mo Camara and Amadou Haidara were left behind. Even Africa's two-time Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane - whose market value is still 15 million euros - had no chance of making the starting eleven. In the current selection, every single one of those mentioned would probably be a starter. Which is why, at least at Salzburg, everything used to be better!