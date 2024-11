Sturm’s youngsters take a 3:2 lead against Dortmund

Grgic headed in the winner

Dortmund took the lead through Ousmane Diallo in the "pre-match" of the Champions League duel between the two teams (17'). Youba Koita quickly equalized after a cross from Senad Mustafic (23). Sturm were well in the game, which did not change after the restart. A shot from Martin Kern was just cleared off the line (63'). Five minutes later, Antonio Ilic surprised BVB goalkeeper Robin Lisewski with a free-kick from an acute angle into the near corner. This time it did not take long for the Germans, who had 17-year-old ÖFB youth team player Thierry Fidjeu-Tazemeta in the starting eleven, to reply. Matthies Albert was able to head in unchallenged from close range (79'). The home side were still denied points, however, as Leon Grgic scored (84') after Oliver Sorg had failed to beat Lisewski.