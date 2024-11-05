Austria’s budget gap is much bigger than expected

The Fiscal Council expects a budget deficit of 3.9 percent this year and even 4.1 percent next year. In 2023 it was "only" 2.6 percent. This is far above the EU rules, which is why Austria is threatened with an excessive deficit procedure. Public debt is also exploding. In 2025, the Fiscal Council expects a ratio of 81.6% of economic output to GDP, which is almost as high as during the coronavirus crisis.