How the talks between the ÖVP and SPÖ went

"With all due caution", SPÖ leader Andreas Babler wants to continue exploring with the ÖVP and then work out "big solutions for the big problems". The red party leader also wants to meet with Green Party leader Werner Kogler this week. Unlike the ÖVP, which is unofficially leaning towards the Neos as a third partner, the Social Democrats deliberately do not want to commit themselves yet. In terms of content, they are much closer to the Greens, according to negotiating circles ...