The candy coalition?
How the talks between the ÖVP and SPÖ went
After the fall vacations is before the weeks of truth. After the first token attempts at rapprochement between the ÖVP and the SPÖ, the exploratory talks on Tuesday got down to business for the first time. The "Krone" gained an initial insight into the content of the second round of exploratory talks.
The ÖVP and SPÖ exploratory teams entered Palais Epstein at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in good spirits and well prepared. Behind closed doors, they talked for hours - and did a lot of math. As reported, a separate group of experts was set up to deal with budget issues.
Economic forecasts cast a shadow ahead
The background: the ÖVP and SPÖ wanted to agree on a common database that was "not already politically colored" in advance, which would serve as the basis for political decisions and, if necessary, the sugar coalition pact. The database also seems particularly important in view of the latest gloomy economic forecasts - the Fiscal Council predicts a deficit of 3.9 percent of gross domestic product for next year. A development that SPÖ leader Andreas Babler "has been warning about for a long time".
This made the following questions all the more urgent during the talks behind closed doors on Tuesday afternoon: how high is the budget deficit really, what does all this mean for the economy and the labor market and what could be implemented politically despite the massive austerity plans?
Questions to which both party leaders will continue to seek answers today. In-depth discussions on the topics of health and care as well as security and migration are also on the agenda. Specific measures to combat inflation and climate protection will also be addressed today. "There can be no 'business as usual' when it comes to migration, location policy and fairness," explained Nehammer before the exploratory talks on X (formerly Twitter).
A "positive economic dynamic" is needed to counteract the poor forecasts and new allies at EU level in the fight against illegal immigration. The ÖVP Chancellor went on to say that the country's strengths needed to be brought to the fore again and that a positive narrative was needed.
"With all due caution", SPÖ leader Andreas Babler wants to continue exploring with the ÖVP and then work out "big solutions for the big problems". The red party leader also wants to meet with Green Party leader Werner Kogler this week. Unlike the ÖVP, which is unofficially leaning towards the Neos as a third partner, the Social Democrats deliberately do not want to commit themselves yet. In terms of content, they are much closer to the Greens, according to negotiating circles ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.