"Baby Bangs"

Cara Delevingne wears THE hair trend of the season

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 08:00

If you're in the mood for a hair change right now, you should have a recent photo of Cara Delevingne with you at your next hairdresser's appointment. The model beauty has recently been sporting the coolest hairstyle trend of the season.

At the LACMA Art+Film Gala, Delevingne showed herself with so-called "baby bangs" for the first time. These are extra-short bangs that are being celebrated as THE trend of the season.

"Baby bangs" à la Audrey Hepburn
Incidentally, the very short forehead fringe gave the top model a touch of Audrey Hepburn vibes. Not least because the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" icon once popularized the "baby bangs".

Cara Delevingne appeared in the spotlight with the trendy haircut for the first time at the weekend.
Cara Delevingne appeared in the spotlight with the trendy haircut for the first time at the weekend.
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)

And it's not just Delevingne who is sporting the perky micro-bangs. Actress Diane Kruger also recently appeared on the red carpet with casual "baby bangs".

Hairstyle suits everyone!
Thanks to Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, forehead fringes have recently gained popularity again. However, stylist Erickson Arrunategui recently revealed to "InStyle" why you should still opt for the Cara Delevingne-style cut: Because the "baby bangs" just look good on everyone!

Diane Kruger also dared to try the trendy haircut.
Diane Kruger also dared to try the trendy haircut.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Cordon Press / Action Press )

And "baby bangs" have another advantage: they are easier to style, the expert knows. Because: "With longer bangs, the length of the hair means that the fringe can become unruly."

Of course, you can also vary the length of XXS fringes, the stylist continues: "For a punk look, you should wear your hair shorter, which will make the fringe fall higher over your brows. But if you don't want such a strong statement, then you should ask for bangs that go to the middle of your forehead."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf