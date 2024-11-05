"Crown" in the USA
The swing state of Georgia tips the scales
In addition to the contested state of Pennsylvania in the north, the path to the White House leads through the conservative south. A "Krone" look at the hot election campaign finale.
"USA, USA, USA!" echoed through the McCamish pavilion - although hours were to pass before he made his grand entrance. Thousands made the pilgrimage to the mighty event hall at the renowned Georgia Tech University in Atlanta earlier this week to cheer on Donald Trump in the campaign finale. On stage, the ex-president - to thunderous applause - once again let off steam about illegal immigrants and his political opponents. All in all, not much new, even though the state of Georgia in particular is in a tight spot.
So it comes as little surprise that Kamala Harris also paid a visit to the vibrant metropolis in the same week - for the umpteenth time in this election campaign. Both camps are mobilizing until the very last second!
The state in the south-east of the USA is located in the so-called Bible Belt, a region with a strong evangelical influence. It is considered a key to the White House: the approximately eleven million inhabitants send 16 electors and could therefore tip the scales in the final tally.
In 2020, the election in Georgia, which had been dominated by Republicans for decades, came to a dramatic head when Democrat Joe Biden won and became president. He scored particularly well in the region around the capital Atlanta. Since then, the state has been regarded as a swing state that cannot be clearly assigned to either camp. The latest polls show a neck-and-neck race between the two presidential candidates.
12,000 votes
made the difference back then: Joe Biden won the important state of Georgia - and the presidency - by a wafer-thin margin of 0.28% in the 2020 election.
However, the other six swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona are also "close as ass" - with Donald Trump currently holding a wafer-thin advantage. The United States is at a crossroads - with a completely open end.
