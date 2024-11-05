The swing state of Georgia tips the scales

"USA, USA, USA!" echoed through the McCamish pavilion - although hours were to pass before he made his grand entrance. Thousands made the pilgrimage to the mighty event hall at the renowned Georgia Tech University in Atlanta earlier this week to cheer on Donald Trump in the campaign finale. On stage, the ex-president - to thunderous applause - once again let off steam about illegal immigrants and his political opponents. All in all, not much new, even though the state of Georgia in particular is in a tight spot.