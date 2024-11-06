LIVE from 9pm: Salzburg face Feyenoord

Lijnders has almost gotten used to it. "Since the first international break, we've always had to tinker with something new," he emphasized. It is anything but conducive to establishing his system of play. "You need a certain consistency for a team to grow." There is a particular shortage in midfield. "Fortunately, I have a few other players with ambition and passion," Lijnders clarified. He does not want to deviate from his playing idea. "If we stay true to our style, then the chances and the goals will come." But one thing is clear: "We need everyone in a scoring mood. What we've learned from the first Champions League games is: you have to be ice-cold."