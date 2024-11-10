Take part & win
Skiing at Nassfeld: Be the first in the snow!
Nassfeld is Carinthia's largest ski resort and inspires on and off the slopes in the south of Austria - like an unforgettable early start to winter. "Krone" readers now have the chance to be the first in the snow!
Magical, there is simply no other way to describe it when the finest snow crystals glisten in the sun early in the morning while you make your first ski turns in the snow. Together with Nassfeld and the Hotel Gartnerkofel****, the family-run oasis of well-being in the mountains, we want to make this indescribable experience on skis possible for our loyal readers.
One day before the official start of the upcoming winter season, which begins this year on December 6, "Krone" readers have the unique chance to enjoy the fantastic XXL slopes on the Nassfeld one day before everyone else with our competition.
Simply Just4You!
With 110 kilometers of perfectly groomed slopes, 29 lifts including the brand new 6-seater Tröglbahn gondola, winter sports fans are guaranteed #Nassfeldstyle.
Nassfeld also has a lot to offer away from the slopes: 26 ski huts and piste restaurants invite you on a culinary journey of discovery on the Austrian and Italian side of the snow-covered Carnic Alps. Or how about a ski tour, snowshoe hike or a fun toboggan ride?
Everything is possible in Carinthia's largest ski area - Nassfeld. All information online at www.nassfeld.at.
Take part & win
"Krone", Nassfeld and the Hotel Gartnerkofel**** are making it possible: Two readers from each federal state have the chance to make the first turns of the winter with a companion one day before the start of the season in the Nassfeld ski area on December 5th. This includes two nights at the exclusive Hotel Gartnerkofel**** (December 4 to 6) including ski passes for both days.
Simply fill out the form below by November 18, 2024, 9 a.m., and you're in! We wish you good luck.
