It doesn't get any cuter than this!
William: Small detail causes excitement
"The cutest thing you'll see today!" Royal fans have noticed a little detail in the latest photos of Prince William, who is currently in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize, that has sent them into raptures. It's not his bold beard, which of course everyone loves.
At a meeting with young environmental activists as part of the award ceremony, which takes place on November 6 and honors innovative future projects in the environmental and climate protection sector, the prince wore a delicate friendship bracelet in turquoise and white on his wrist. The word "Papa" could be deciphered on the threaded beads.
It is assumed that the 42-year-old received the bracelet from his children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6), who of course could not accompany him on his trip in the middle of the school year.
Love for his children
However, the Prince always carries them close to him and shows his love for his children, to whom he has had to be an even better father in recent months when Princess Kate was in hospital for two weeks and then had to undergo several months of chemotherapy. She was able to complete this in September.
The heir to the British throne, Prince William, feels a special connection to the African continent. "Africa has always held a special place in my heart," said the son of King Charles III about his visit to South Africa.
Finding solace in Africa
As a teenager, he found solace in Africa after the death of his mother Princess Diana, later proposed to his current wife Kate and ultimately found the inspiration for the environmental prize in Namibia in 2018.
Since 2021, the Earthshot Prize has been awarded annually to projects that excel in the five categories of nature conservation, marine revitalization, air cleanliness, waste prevention and climate protection. The award comes with prize money of one million British pounds (almost 1.2 million euros) per category.
The five winners will be announced on Wednesday in the South African metropolis of Cape Town, after their predecessors were chosen in London, Boston and Singapore in previous years. Over the course of the week, city landmarks such as the world-famous Table Mountain will be illuminated in green.
Marriage proposal in Kenya
Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. Charles took the then 15-year-old William and his younger brother Prince Harry to Africa to give his sons time and peace to come to terms with their mother's death. William then proposed to Kate in Kenya in 2010.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
