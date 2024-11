Disgusting spitting attack on referee – red!

But there was actually no reason for this outburst! Herrera "only" received a yellow card for a really unnecessary and harsh foul in midfield. But even this was clearly not justified for the 34-year-old Mexican. As the former Porto and Atletico player walked away, he spat in the direction of the referee, who initially did not even notice the offense. It was only when the VAR referee Armando Villarreal pointed out the spitting attack that he showed red!