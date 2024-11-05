Stomach ache, heartburn
When the goose is bad for the stomach
For many Austrians, the popular Martinigansl is on the menu these days. However, quite a few suffer from a feeling of fullness and stomach ache after eating it. Read on to find out what to do in acute cases.
Martinigansl and its delicious side dishes are currently tempting many Austrians to go overboard. So it's no wonder that they feel full after such a sumptuous meal.
Once the goose is in your stomach, the first thing to do is to take a deep breath. Even this simple measure helps to relax the digestive system and reduce the feeling of fullness. Is your bed "calling" after dinner? Better not lie down now. An upright posture prevents stomach acid from rising into the oesophagus and causing heartburn. A digestive walk would be more useful. Exercise stimulates the gastrointestinal tract, which relieves bloating.
Fennel tea, ginger, apple cider vinegar
Also rely on tea: Caraway, fennel and peppermint, for example, have an antispasmodic and flatulence-reducing effect. Ginger is also a good choice: it stimulates the secretion of gastric juice and bile as well as intestinal function. Enjoy as a tea. Another option is to chew small pieces.
Another proven medicinal plant for gastrointestinal complaints is camomile with its anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic ingredients. Dandelion is also recommended by herbalists for digestive complaints such as bloating and flatulence. Apple cider vinegar also helps because it regulates the acidity in the stomach. Add a teaspoon of it to a glass of warm water and drink slowly.
Rely on warmth
Anyone who has had enough of drinking and, above all, eating at the moment is well advised to use heat: Simply place a thermophore or a warmed cherry stone cushion on the center of your body and wait for the soothing effect to set in.
How about an abdominal massage?
A gentle abdominal massage (clockwise) is also relaxing and relieves flatulence at the same time. If you like, use essential oils for this: mix four tablespoons of olive or almond oil with three drops of caraway oil and massage in as described.
However, if you frequently experience bloating, you should review your eating habits and change them if necessary. It is better to eat smaller portions and chew thoroughly so as not to overload the stomach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
