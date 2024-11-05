When the goose is bad for the stomach

Once the goose is in your stomach, the first thing to do is to take a deep breath. Even this simple measure helps to relax the digestive system and reduce the feeling of fullness. Is your bed "calling" after dinner? Better not lie down now. An upright posture prevents stomach acid from rising into the oesophagus and causing heartburn. A digestive walk would be more useful. Exercise stimulates the gastrointestinal tract, which relieves bloating.