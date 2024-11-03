After a lightning start
Madness! VSV knocks Asiago out of the arena with 10:2
The Villach Eagles are on top form in the top domestic ice hockey league! After the victories against the KAC and Salzburg, they thundered over Asiago like a blue avalanche and celebrated a 10:2 home victory. With no less than eight Austrian goals.
What a demonstration of power from VSV! From the very first second, the attacks thundered towards the Italian team's goal, with Asiago goalie Cowley stomping off the ice after just three and a half minutes. The line of Benji Lanzinger, Alex Rauchenwald and Marco Richter dominated the opening spell - Lanzinger scored twice right at the start (1st, 4th). In between, Richter had also scored his first goal of the season - and it was 3:0.
Lanzinger even scores a triple
At the end of the first period, however, the visitors came back to 4:2 after a Wallenta goal. However, defender Vallant put the ship back on course with a double strike (31st, 35th). In the final period, the VSV Avalanche continued to thunder towards their opponents' goal, sweeping the Azzuri out of the arena 10:2. The final goal was again scored by Lanzinger, who celebrated a treble. Lanzinger: "We always kept our foot on the gas pedal, our line harmonized really well." In the end, the Eagles finished in ninth place thanks to their third win in a row - now the first national team break follows.
