Madness! VSV knocks Asiago out of the arena with 10:2

Lanzinger even scores a triple

At the end of the first period, however, the visitors came back to 4:2 after a Wallenta goal. However, defender Vallant put the ship back on course with a double strike (31st, 35th). In the final period, the VSV Avalanche continued to thunder towards their opponents' goal, sweeping the Azzuri out of the arena 10:2. The final goal was again scored by Lanzinger, who celebrated a treble. Lanzinger: "We always kept our foot on the gas pedal, our line harmonized really well." In the end, the Eagles finished in ninth place thanks to their third win in a row - now the first national team break follows.